Here's Why Teradyne Stock Slumped (And Why it Could Be a Great AI Stock to Buy)

Key Points

AI-related demand is a major driver for Teradyne's revenue, and the debate over AI spending trends will guide the stock price.

Market concerns focus on sequential revenue decline and high valuation, and whether its future growth can justify the latter.

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Teradyne (NASDAQ: TER) shares declined by 17.4% this week as the market took a dim view of its first-quarter earnings report released on Wednesday. The report and the market's reaction to it are fascinating, as they represent a microcosm of what the market is thinking about investing in the AI-related sector. Here's why.

Teradyne shocks the market

The company makes automated test equipment for semiconductors, and its customers span the semiconductor industry, electronics companies designing their own chips, and, more recently, hyperscalers designing their own AI semiconductors.

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In fact, AI-related demand accounted for 70% of its revenue in the first quarter , making the stock a key barometer of spending trends in the sector.

As you might imagine, in the current environment of booming AI investment, Teradyne's sales are exploding, and the company reported an 87% year over increase in revenue in the first quarter. However, the market is concerned about the second-quarter guidance. While it implies strong growth on the second quarter of 2025, it also represents a sequential decline from the first quarter.

That's a major concern for AI-related investors as it suggests the company isn't going to report the kind of stellar growth figures needed to justify its forward price-to-earnings valuation of 48 times earnings.

AI bulls and bears

Management's explanation is that its growth tends to be lumpy and driven by order timing and the introduction of new technology. It's a plausible argument, particularly given that the specialized nature of its solutions means it's reliant on a relatively small number of heavyweight customers.

The AI bulls see this as a reasonable argument, as they are not intrinsically concerned about any slowdown in AI spending. In fact, they will see the stock's sell-off as a great buying opportunity. In contrast, the bears will see it as an early warning sign of an AI slowdown.

The problem with the bearish view is that it isn't really confirmed by what other companies have said during this earnings season – I present GE Vernova and nVent Electric as two great examples of AI capex spending plays reporting strong conditions – , and investors have reason to lean toward the bullish view.

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Lee Samaha has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends GE Vernova. The Motley Fool recommends Teradyne. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.