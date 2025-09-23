Here's Why Sunrun (RUN) Fell More Than Broader Market

Sunrun (RUN) closed the most recent trading day at $16.45, moving -6.59% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.55%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.19%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.95%.

Coming into today, shares of the solar energy products distributor had gained 7.51% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 1.1%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.64%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Sunrun in its forthcoming earnings report. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.03, marking a 108.11% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $606.24 million, indicating a 12.86% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $0.71 per share and a revenue of $2.27 billion, demonstrating changes of -46.62% and +11.2%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Sunrun. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Sunrun currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Sunrun is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 24.81. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 17.09.

The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 43, placing it within the top 18% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

