Here's Why Sui Is One Crypto Investors Are Loading Up On Today

In the cryptocurrency world, Sui (CRYPTO: SUI) is a project many investors may be unaware of. Currently the 18th-largest crypto project by market capitalization, Sui has nonetheless been one of the best performers over the past month, surging roughly 124% over this time frame. Over the past 24 hours alone, Sui has surged 12.4% as of 3 p.m. ET, making this project among the best-performing large-cap tokens out there.

Sui's recent surge over this past month can be directly attributed to the announcement that Circle's USDC stablecoin will be launched on the Sui network. This announcement took place on Sept. 17, and as of the time of this writing, Sui's native token is up almost exactly 100% since the day before this announcement. That's a very reasonable return in a very short amount of time for investors.

Now, the question is whether this momentum can continue. Let's dive more into this specific catalyst, and what it may portend for Sui's performance moving forward.

Why the USDC launch matters

Circle's USDC stablecoin is the second-largest such token in the world, and is the currency in which a significant percentage of on-chain transactions take place in. For investors bullish on Sui's Layer-1 blockchain and smart contract network, the ability for this particular project to innovate in the decentralized finance space by simplifying and improving the efficiency of various applications improves when the world's second-largest stablecoin is accepted as currency on this network.

Many investors seem to believe that the inclusion of the Circle stablecoin into Sui's network will encourage developers to build more applications on-chain, growing the Sui network and creating certain network effects which may be hard for competitors to break.

I think it's certainly an encouraging development, though the question now is whether Sui's recent run has more than priced in this potential catalyst, in light of some of the macro headwinds we're starting to see form.

Can this rally continue?

In terms of crypto projects with major catalysts (and major momentum), Sui certainly stands out as a top project worth considering. The blockchain network's underlying technological infrastructure is impressive, and this USDC integration should bode well for growth, so long as the Sui team continues their work on improving the user experience and driving new and exciting ways to use the Sui network forward.

For now, this token is one that certainly looks to have major potential as a breakout candidate through the end of the year.

Don’t miss this second chance at a potentially lucrative opportunity

Ever feel like you missed the boat in buying the most successful stocks? Then you’ll want to hear this.

On rare occasions, our expert team of analysts issues a “Double Down” stock recommendation for companies that they think are about to pop. If you’re worried you’ve already missed your chance to invest, now is the best time to buy before it’s too late. And the numbers speak for themselves:

Amazon: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2010, you’d have $21,006 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2010, !* Apple: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, you’d have $42,905 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, !* Netflix: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2004, you’d have $388,128!*

Right now, we’re issuing “Double Down” alerts for three incredible companies, and there may not be another chance like this anytime soon.

See 3 “Double Down” stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 7, 2024

Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends SUI. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.