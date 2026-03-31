Here's Why Strategy (MSTR) Gained But Lagged the Market Today

In the latest trading session, Strategy (MSTR) closed at $124.83, marking a +2.79% move from the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.91%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.49%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 3.83%.

Heading into today, shares of the business software company had lost 11.78% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 7.75% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.64%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Strategy in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$3.41, indicating a 79.32% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $124.6 million, up 12.18% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $107.99 per share and revenue of $496.4 million, which would represent changes of +809.06% and +4.02%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Strategy. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Strategy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Strategy is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 1.12. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 9.9 for its industry.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 147, finds itself in the bottom 40% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow MSTR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.