Here's Why Strategy (MSTR) Fell More Than Broader Market

Strategy (MSTR) ended the recent trading session at $158.45, demonstrating a -1.94% change from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.01% loss on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.03%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.17%.

Coming into today, shares of the business software company had gained 3.84% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 0.23%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.78%.

The upcoming earnings release of Strategy will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on February 5, 2026. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $46.02, signifying a 1,538.13% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $119.6 million, indicating a 0.91% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

MSTR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $78.04 per share and revenue of $473.1 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +1261.31% and 0%, respectively.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Strategy. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Currently, Strategy is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Strategy is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 3.13. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 11.91 for its industry.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 96, this industry ranks in the top 40% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Strategy Inc (MSTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.