Here's Why Southern Copper Shares Popped Higher This Week

Key Points

Supply constraints and strong demand are supporting higher copper prices.

Major producers expect lower production volumes in 2026.

10 stocks we like better than Southern Copper ›

Shares in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE: SCCO) rose by 12.8% in the week to Friday morning. The move comes in a week when the price of copper briefly spiked to an all-time high of above $6.50 per pound on the London Metal Exchange.

The copper price spike is supported by fundamentals

As you can see below, it was a pretty good week for copper producers, including Southern Copper, Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX), and Rio Tinto (NYSE: RIO).

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

The moves are backed by a combination of supply tightening and solid, ongoing demand, increasingly supported by data center demand for power cabling and copper wire. Southern Copper's management estimates a market deficit of 320,000 tonnes in 2026, and it's notable that management expects its own copper production to decline by 4.7% to 911,400 tonnes, due to "lower ore grades at our Peruvian operation."

Freeport-McMoRan also expects lower copper sales volume in 2026, with its recently reduced forecast calling for 3.4 billion pounds of sales in 2026, compared to 3.6 billion pounds in 2025 – a difference of about 91,000 tonnes.

Where next for Southern Copper and copper

With copper inventories covering only 14 days of consumption and Freeport and Southern Copper (two major players in copper) struggling to grow volumes, the outlook is positive for prices. Freeport's production will recover as it brings production back online following a fatal incident in Indonesia, and there are exciting developments at Rio Tinto using muon technology to increase production, but they are for the future. Right now, the market looks positive for higher prices, and that's good for a low-cost producer like Southern Copper.

Should you buy stock in Southern Copper right now?

Before you buy stock in Southern Copper, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Southern Copper wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $456,457!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,174,057!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 950% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 197% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 30, 2026.

Lee Samaha has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.