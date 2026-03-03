Here's Why SLB (SLB) Fell More Than Broader Market

SLB (SLB) closed at $48.58 in the latest trading session, marking a -5.25% move from the prior day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.94% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.83%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.02%.

The world's largest oilfield services company's stock has climbed by 6.7% in the past month, exceeding the Business Services sector's loss of 2.86% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.3%.

The upcoming earnings release of SLB will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.62, reflecting a 13.89% decrease from the same quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $8.88 billion, showing a 4.57% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $2.92 per share and a revenue of $37.27 billion, indicating changes of -0.34% and +4.36%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for SLB. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. SLB presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, SLB is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.54. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 15.15.

We can additionally observe that SLB currently boasts a PEG ratio of 3.49. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Technology Services industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.34.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 164, putting it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

SLB Limited (SLB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.