Here's Why Shares in Theravance Biopharma Exploded Today

Key Points

Yupelri's strength helped Theravance achieve non-GAAP profitability this quarter.

The company is on track for lucrative milestones.

The results of a phase 3 trial are expected in early 2026.

Shares in Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ: TBPH) surged by more than 21% as of noontime ET today. The move comes as the market digests the previous day's excellent third-quarter results and corporate update.

Theravance updates the market.

The pharmaceutical company is making good progress on its plans, specifically to develop sales of its once-daily nebulized (a drug delivery device that administers mist into lungs) long-acting muscarinic agent (LAMA), Yupelri (revefenacin), and generate earnings and cash flow from it, while advancing another key drug through phase 3.

The latter is ampreloxetine, described by the company as "an investigational, once-daily, selective norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor in development for the treatment of symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension (nOH) in patients with multiple system atrophy."

There was good news on both. Yupelri (which is marketed by Viatris) beat sales expectations in the quarter with record sales of $71.4 million. As management noted, it only needs $54 million in the fourth quarter to trigger a milestone payment (from Viatris) of $25 million for hitting $250 million in sales in 2025.

Theravance is also on track to receive a $50 million milestone from Royalty Pharma (which paid Theravance for royalty rights) on GSK's sales of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and asthma medication, Trelegy, in 2025 and possibly a $100 million payment in 2026, too.

Where next for Theravance?

Yupelri helped the company achieve non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) profitability. With enrollment complete in the phase 3 trial for ampreloxetine (top-line results expected in the first quarter of 2026) , there's a lot to look forward to for Theravance investors.

Lee Samaha has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends GSK. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.