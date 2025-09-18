Here's Why Shares in Synopsys Soared Today

Key Points Intel and Synopsys are long-term partners, and what's good for one is usually good for the other.

It will take time for Synopsys to recover from recent issues, but its long-term prospects remain excellent.

10 stocks we like better than Synopsys ›

Shares in electronic design automation (EDA) and engineering simulation software company Synopsys (NASDAQ: SNPS) rose by 10.6% as of noon ET today. The big move comes as a consequence of the announcement that Nvidia would invest $5 billion in Intel stock, and the two companies would collaborate to develop "custom data center and PC products that accelerate applications and workloads across hyperscale, enterprise, and consumer markets," according to Nvidia.

Where Synopsys comes in

Intel and Synopsys are long-term partners , and the market is pricing in an increased level of demand from Intel for EDA solutions as it collaborates with Nvidia to develop chips.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

This is a particularly pertinent consideration, because Synopsys recently disappointed the market with its third-quarter earnings report. One of the three issues that Synopsys CEO Sassine Ghazi highlighted on theearnings callwas "challenges at a major foundry customer are also having a sizable impact on the year."

In addition, he noted, "We made certain roadmap and resource decisions that did not yield their intended results," which include the impact of the changes at the foundry customer. While Intel wasn't explicitly named, it appears that investors are assuming that it's the major customer Ghazi is referring to.

Where next for Synopsys?

As recently discussed, it will take time for Synopsys to adjust to the issues it faced in the third quarter, not least as one of them relates to the uncertainty among customers in China over whether Synopsys will face restrictions on what it can sell to those customers in the future.

That said, Nvidia's investment in Intel (whether Intel is the customer Synopsys' management referred to) is indicative of a growth industry. Moreover, the long-term case for buying Synopsys stock is a powerful one.

Should you invest $1,000 in Synopsys right now?

Before you buy stock in Synopsys, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Synopsys wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $662,520!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,043,346!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,056% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 188% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 15, 2025

Lee Samaha has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Intel, Nvidia, and Synopsys. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: short November 2025 $21 puts on Intel. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.