Here's Why Shares in Recursion Pharmaceuticals Surged Today

Key Points Recursion Pharmaceuticals is now the sole owner of a drug in its pipeline.

The deal de-risks the company's pipeline by removing uncertainty; however, there's still a long way to go before REV102 is commercialized.

10 stocks we like better than Recursion Pharmaceuticals ›

Shares in biotech company Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RXRX) surged by more than 12% by 11 a.m. ET today. The move is due to a de-risking event in its drug discovery pipeline.

Taking full ownership of an important drug

The de-risking event relates to the acquisition of the 50% interest in an ENPP1 inhibitor program (REV102) that it didn't own from Rallybio (NASDAQ: RLYB). REV102 is being developed to treat hypophosphatasia (HPP) -- a rare and debilitating genetic disorder that affects bone development.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

According to Recursion, "HPP is a devastating genetic disorder affecting over 7,800 diagnosed patients across the U.S. and major European countries." It targets an enzyme, ENPP1, whose inhibition is believed to help treat HPP.

Until today, Recursion and Rallybio have had a joint venture to develop ENPP1 inhibitors, which have resulted in REV102, still in the preclinical stage of development.

The terms of the deal

The deal is good news for both companies. Focusing on Rallybio, the company will receive:

Some much-needed cash in the form of $7.5 million in up-front equity

An equity payment of $12.5 million if REV102 undertakes additional preclinical trials

A $5 million milestone payment after initiation of dosing in a phase 1 study

Low-single-digit royalties on future sales of REV102

Meanwhile, Recursion gains full ownership of REV102 and can now develop the drug without worrying about Rallybio's consideration of the matter.

What it means to investors

The agreement helps de-risk the development of REV102 and removes uncertainty around it in connection with Rallybio's financial condition. That's a plus and adds value to Recursion's pipeline, even if REV102 is in a very early stage of development.

Should you invest $1,000 in Recursion Pharmaceuticals right now?

Before you buy stock in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Recursion Pharmaceuticals wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $695,481!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $969,935!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,053% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 179% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 7, 2025

Lee Samaha has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.