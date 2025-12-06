Here's Why Shares in This Nvidia Partner Soared This Week

Key Points

Synopsys' acquisition of Ansys is opening up new markets.

With Nvidia's AI and accelerated computing powering Synopsys solutions, the latter is set to revolutionize how engineers design chips and products.

The deal also brings significant advantages for Nvidia to reach new customers.

10 stocks we like better than Synopsys ›

Shares in Synopsys (NASDAQ: SNPS) rose by 11.7% last week. There's little doubt as to the reason why: the announcement of an expanded strategic partnership with Nvidia, which involved Nvidia investing $2 billion in Synopsys stock.

Synopsys goes for growth.

The deal makes perfect sense for Synopsys' long-term growth aspirations, which center on its silicon-to-systems approach. The "silicon" part originates from its electronic design automation (EDA) solutions, which help designers research and develop chips. The "systems" part derives from the engineering simulation software business acquired through the acquisition of Ansys earlier in the year.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

The idea is that customers can design chips using Synopsys EDA and then test the results of the systems and products they create using engineering simulation software. Given that chip design is moving far beyond just semiconductor companies, many of which will be Ansys customers, there's a major opportunity for Synopsys to expand its total addressable market (TAM) with the acquisition of Ansys.

Where Nvidia fits in

There's also a significant opportunity arising from the Nvidia partnership, whereby Synopsys' intended expansion across multiple industries aligns with Nvidia's desire to reach new customers. At the same time, Synopsys' offerings to those customers will be enhanced by embedding Nvidia's AI and accelerated computing technology in Synopsys EDA.

It's an exciting new development, and readers might also note that Nvidia's investment in Synopsys' longtime partner, Intel, may well stabilize its foundry business (a major customer), leading to more orders for Synopsys. Whichever way you look at it, Synopsys looks well set to grow in the future.

Should you invest $1,000 in Synopsys right now?

Before you buy stock in Synopsys, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Synopsys wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $540,587!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,118,210!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 991% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 195% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2025

Lee Samaha has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Intel, Nvidia, and Synopsys. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.