Here's Why Shares in Hecla Mining Surged Higher Today

Key Points

Silver isn't behaving like a non-correlated asset right now, but that could change soon.

Future demand for silver is likely to be boosted by its use in a bew generatrion of AI data centers.

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Shares in Hecla Mining Co (NYSE: HL) popped 7% at 1 p.m. today as the market bid the stock higher amid a rise in silver prices.

What it means to Hecla Mining investors

The rise in the latter is somewhat double-edged for investors. It comes as equity markets rose in response to commentary from President Trump, alluding to the potential ending of attacks on Iran. All of which is fine, but the corollary is that, for the moment, silver and silver stocks like Hecla are correlated with equity markets.

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That's not entirely how investors expect silver or Hecla Mining to behave, but it does reflect the buildup in speculative investment money in the sector over the last year or so. Instead, investors often turn to silver, and gold for that matter, as an asset class that can generate non-correlated returns.

Where next for Hecla Mining

It's incredibly difficult to predict when silver will decouple from other asset classes like equities, but it's likely only a matter of time. The metal's main demand comes from the industrial sector, and marginal demand may be driven by the growing use of silver in AI data centers in the future.

That's great news for Hecla Mining, as management is doubling down on silver in 2026 by selling some gold assets and ramping investment in exploring and developing silver assets.

Should you buy stock in Hecla Mining right now?

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Lee Samaha has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.