Here's Why Shares in Hecla Mining Popped Higher Today

Key Points

Management is doubling down on silver this year.

Demand for silver is increasingly reliant on retail investors, as demand from jewelry and silverware declines amid high prices.

10 stocks we like better than Hecla Mining ›

Shares in silver miner Hecla Mining (NYSE: HL) popped higher by 5.8% today as of 12 p.m. The move marks a rise in silver price on the day. The precious metal started the year trading at about $72 per troy ounce, only to spike higher to $113 per troy ounce at the end of January and then decline to $70 per troy ounce before staging a recent rally to about $89 per troy ounce.

Hecla Mining goes all-in on silver

That type of volatility is reflected in Hecla Mining's share price performance in 2026, but investors need to consider a couple of things about the stock:

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

The company is likely to be even more of a "high beta" play on silver prices this year.

The outlook for silver is becoming increasingly nuanced.

High beta simply means the stock's level of volatility relative to the market or a commodity price (in this case, silver) will be high. For example, the price of silver increased by 172% over the last year, but Hecla's stock price rose by310%. That type of relationship is likely to endure in 2026 as management doubles down on silver by selling a subsidiary that owns gold mining assets and increasing exploration and pre-development spending on silver.

The outlook for silver in 2026

According to the Silver Institute, there's evidence of demand destruction in jewelry, silverware, and photovoltaic (PV) products due to high prices. However, overall demand is expected to remain unchanged in 2025, due to ongoing retail investment demand and growing demand for silver coming from AI data centers.

As such, the overallsilver marketis expected to remain in deficit. While that's bullish for silver and Hecla, it does mean both are increasingly reliant on retail investment to offset falling demand elsewhere. Something for investors to consider.

Should you buy stock in Hecla Mining right now?

Before you buy stock in Hecla Mining, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Hecla Mining wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $530,233!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,119,682!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 955% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 191% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 10, 2026.

Lee Samaha has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.