Here's Why Shares in Frontier Group Flew Lower This Week

Key Points

The sudden departure of its CEO raised eyebrows this week.

Frontier is trying to follow the playbook of network carriers.

10 stocks we like better than Frontier Group ›

Shares in Frontier Airlines' parent company, Frontier Group (NASDAQ: ULCC), declined by almost 13% in the week to Thursday afternoon. The slump in the share price came in a week when the company issued an SEC filing announcing the abrupt departure of its CEO, Barry Biffle, to be replaced by the company's President James Dempsey, who will act as interim CEO.

What it means to investors

It's hard to decipher what these move means, not least because, although Biffle will "remain with the Company in an advisory capacity", that period will only last two weeks. Go figure.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

On a more positive note, management reaffirmed the guidance it provided for the fourth quarter in early November.

Biffle's sudden departure comes at a difficult time for Frontier and the low-cost carriers in general. Budget airlines have been hit by rising labor and airport costs, which have a disproportionate impact on their ticket prices when compared to network carriers like Delta Air Lines and United Airlines. Moreover, it remains a highly price-competitive market for the budget carriers. All of which led to Frontier reporting a loss of $77 million in its third quarter.

In response, Frontier is trying to follow the Delta/United's premium/loyalty playbook and introducing new first class seating and trying to grow loyalty revenues, amid keeping a tight control on capacity.

Still, it's never a good sign for an airline when the cost per available seat mile excluding fuel (CASM-Ex) is growing faster than the revenue per available seat mile (RASM), as is the case with Frontier in 2025 , and budget airlines continue to face a challenging environment.

Should you buy stock in Frontier Group right now?

Before you buy stock in Frontier Group, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Frontier Group wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $511,196!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,047,897!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 951% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 192% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 18, 2025.

Lee Samaha has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Delta Air Lines. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.