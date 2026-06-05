Here's Why Rivian Stock Jumped This Week

Key Points

The news from Rivian this week went right to R2 reservation holders.

June 9 is the day when orders are detailed and deliveries begin.

Rivian's future could be determined by the level of demand for the R2.

10 stocks we like better than Rivian Automotive ›

There haven't been any official news releases by Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) this week, yet the stock has been soaring. That's because the company has been communicating directly with R2 reservation holders, helping to build buzz for its launch.

Rivian stock has risen 25% over the last month as investors anticipate the launch of its R2 electric SUV. That includes an 11% move higher this week, as of Friday morning, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Rivian's future starts next week

Rivian has had a relatively successful start-up as an electric vehicle (EV) company. While EV demand growth has slowed, several EV makers have throttled production plans or even exited the market. Rivian, however, has maintained its slow-and-steady path toward the launch of its next-generation R2.

After delivering over 40,000 EVs last year, the company expects the lower price and more advanced technologies to propel the R2 into the mass market. Management expects to sell closer to 65,000 units this year. The inflection point is next week, on June 9, when invitations for orders are sent to reservation holders, demo drives begin, and the initial R2s are delivered to customers.

Investors wanting to get in ahead of the first sales data reports have been driving the stock higher. Rivian is still a speculative stock, as the company won't be profitable this year. Its valuation, based on 2026 revenue expectations, isn't excessive, however. A forward price-to-sales ratio of about 3 has some long-term investors willing to speculate on the R2's success.

Should you buy stock in Rivian Automotive right now?

Before you buy stock in Rivian Automotive, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Rivian Automotive wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $439,632!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,316,532!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 959% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 210% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 5, 2026.

Howard Smith has positions in Rivian Automotive. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.