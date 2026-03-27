Here's Why Rithm (RITM) Fell More Than Broader Market

In the latest close session, Rithm (RITM) was down 1.83% at $9.14. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.67%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 1.73%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 2.15%.

The real estate investment trust's shares have seen a decrease of 10.48% over the last month, not keeping up with the Finance sector's loss of 8% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.15%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Rithm in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.52, showcasing no movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $1.26 billion, indicating a 64.51% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.3 per share and a revenue of $5.32 billion, representing changes of -2.13% and +21.38%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Rithm. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Currently, Rithm is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Rithm's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 4.04. This denotes a discount relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 9.94.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 99, this industry ranks in the top 41% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

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Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.