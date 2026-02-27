Here's Why Rigetti Computing, Inc. (RGTI) Fell More Than Broader Market

In the latest trading session, Rigetti Computing, Inc. (RGTI) closed at $17.42, marking a -6.55% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.43%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 1.05%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.92%.

The company's shares have seen a decrease of 6.1% over the last month, not keeping up with the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 3.21% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.5%.

The upcoming earnings release of Rigetti Computing, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on March 4, 2026. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$0.05, showcasing a 37.5% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.67 million, up 17.62% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.68 per share and a revenue of $7.89 million, representing changes of -88.89% and -26.88%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Rigetti Computing, Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Rigetti Computing, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 135, which puts it in the bottom 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (RGTI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

