Here's Why ResMed Stock Is A Better Pick Over This Networking Equipment Company

We believe that ResMed (NYSE: RMD), a medical equipment company, currently appears to be an attractive pick over Ciena stock (NYSE: CIEN), a telecommunications networking equipment and software services company, with a similar revenue base, despite RMD’s comparatively higher valuation. RMD stock trades at 10.5x trailing revenues, compared to 2.5x for CIEN stock. We believe that this valuation gap is justified, given ResMed’s superior revenue growth and better profitability.

Looking at stock returns, CIEN, with 4% returns over the last six months, has outperformed RMD, which is down 17%. This compares with a 7% fall in the broader S&P500 index. However, there is more to the comparison, and we believe ResMed Inc. stands out with higher expected returns than Ciena, as discussed in the sections below. We compare a slew of factors such as historical revenue growth, returns, and valuation multiple in an interactive dashboard analysis – Ciena vs. ResMed: Which Stock Is A Better Bet? Parts of the analysis are summarized below.

1. ResMed’s Revenue Growth Has Been Stronger

Both companies managed to see sales growth over the recent quarters. Still, ResMed has witnessed comparatively faster revenue growth of 11% over the last twelve months, compared to 6% for Ciena.

Looking at a longer time frame, ResMed’s sales grew at a CAGR of 11.0% to $3.4 billion over the last twelve-month period, compared to $2.3 billion in 2018, while Ciena’s sales rose at a CAGR of 5.6% to $3.6 billion from $3.1 billion over the same period.

Ciena’s sales growth has been led by a steady uptick at networking platforms and associated services. In contrast, ResMed’s sales have been driven by the company’s sleep and respiratory care products and the software as a service business.

Our ResMed Revenue and Ciena Revenue dashboards provide more details on the companies’ revenues.

ResMed has benefited from Philips announcing a voluntary recall of 3.5 million ventilation devices for treating sleep apnea last year, and ResMed was able to capture market share in the absence of Philips devices in the market, a trend expected to continue in the near term. Ciena provides networking equipment and services to telecom operators to deploy 5G networks, which should bolster its revenue growth over the coming years.

The table below summarizes our revenue expectation for both the companies over the next three years and points to a CAGR of 10% for ResMed, compared to a CAGR of 8% for Ciena.

Note that we have different methodologies for companies negatively impacted by Covid and for companies not impacted or positively impacted by Covid while forecasting future revenues. For companies negatively affected by Covid, we consider the quarterly revenue recovery trajectory to predict recovery to pre-Covid revenue run rate. Beyond the recovery point, we apply the average annual growth observed in the three years before Covid to simulate return to normal conditions. For companies registering positive revenue growth during Covid, we consider yearly average growth before Covid with a certain weight to growth during Covid and the last twelve months.

2. ResMed Is More Profitable But Comes With Comparatively Higher Risk

ResMed’s operating margin of 29% over the last twelve-month period is much better than 14% for Ciena.

This compares with 22% and 10% figures seen in 2019, before the pandemic.

If we look at the recent margin growth, both the companies have seen a rise, but ResMed is slightly better, with the last twelve months vs. last three-year margin change at 2.2%, compared to 1.1% for Ciena.

Our ResMed Operating Income and Ciena Operating Income dashboards have more details.

Looking at financial risk, Ciena beats ResMed with its better debt and cash position. Ciena’s <1% debt as a percentage of equity is marginally lower than 2% for ResMed, while its 34% cash as a percentage of assets is much higher than 4% for ResMed, implying that CIEN stock offers a comparatively lower financial risk.

3. The Net of It All

We see that the revenue growth and profitability have been better for ResMed. However, Ciena has a better debt position and cash cushion than ResMed, which is available at a comparatively lower valuation.

We believe ResMed is currently the better choice of the two, looking at prospects, using P/S as a base due to high fluctuations in P/E and P/EBIT. The table below summarizes our revenue and return expectation for RMD and CIEN over the next three years and points to an expected return of 22% for RMD over this period vs. 12% expected return for CIEN stock, implying that investors are better off buying RMD over CIEN, based on Trefis Machine Learning analysis – Ciena vs. ResMed – which also provides more details on how we arrive at these numbers.

Returns Mar 2022

MTD [1] 2022

YTD [1] 2017-22

Total [2] CIEN Return -14% -24% 141% RMD Return 0% -5% 299% S&P 500 Return -4% -12% 88% Trefis MS Portfolio Return -5% -15% 236%

[1] Month-to-date and year-to-date as of 3/8/2022

[2] Cumulative total returns since the end of 2016

