Here's Why QXO Stock Shot Higher Today

Key Points

QXO just announced one of the acquisitions the market was waiting for.

The agreement to acquire Kodiak Building Partners will meaningfully boost its addressable market.

10 stocks we like better than QXO ›

About a month ago, QXO (NYSE: QXO) telegraphed that at least one acquisition would likely be coming in the next six months. The building supply company just announced one, and the market likes it.

QXO shares soared as much as 12.5% on the news this morning. As of 10:45 a.m. ET, the stock was still higher by 11.3% on the news.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Building a powehouse

QXO was started by entrepreneur Brad Jacobs over two years ago to create a tech-enabled disruptor in the $800 billion North American building products distribution industry. Last month, the company announced a $3 billion capital raise led by affiliates of Apollo Global Management. One requirement of the investment was that the funds would be used for at least one qualifying acquisition through July 15, 2026.

Today, QXO announced one. The company is buying Kodiak Building Partners for a total of $2.25 billion. That consists of $2 billion in cash and the balance in common stock. In 2025, Kodiak, operating as a U.S. distributor, generated about $2.4 billion in revenue through its diverse offerings, which include lumber, trusses, windows and doors, and other construction supplies.

The timing might be optimal. Any rebound in growth of the North American construction market will now pay even larger dividends for QXO and its shareholders. That helps explain why the stock is hitting a 52-week high on the news. There might be more to come, too, based on Jacobs' acquisitive business plan to grow QXO.

Should you buy stock in QXO right now?

Before you buy stock in QXO, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and QXO wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $443,353!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,155,789!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 920% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 196% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 11, 2026.

Howard Smith has positions in QXO. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.