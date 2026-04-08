Here's Why QXO Stock Outpaced the Market Today

Key Points

QXO just closed on its most recent building supply acquisition.

Dropping rates should help spur activity in the construction sector.

10 stocks we like better than QXO ›

Shares of budding building supply conglomerate QXO (NYSE: QXO) didn't just move with the rising market today. The stock soared as much as 12% and was still up by 8.9% as of 2:28 p.m. ET.

Investors see the effects of recent geopolitical events as being an outsize catalyst for QXO stock.

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It's all about rates

As tenuous as it may be, the ceasefire in the Middle East is better than the alternative. That's why treasury yields plunged today to their lowest level in about three weeks. With the 10-year yield now below 4.3%, mortgage rates could soon follow. Rates for a 30-year fixed mortgage dipped below 6% for the first time since late 2022, hitting 5.98% during the week of Feb. 26, 2026. But the start of the war in Iran pushed rates back up quickly.

A reversal would be good news for the construction sector that QXO is focused on. Founder Brad Jacobs has a vision to consolidate the fragmented building supply distribution industry. He plans to build QXO through both acquisitions and organic growth. The most recent acquisition of Kodiak Building Partners closed last week. That addition will expand QXO's addressable market by over $200 billion, according to the company.

The drop in rates today has investors rushing into housing and construction names before the data show activity in the sector is accelerating. That helps explain why QXO is far outpacing today's market move.

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Howard Smith has positions in QXO. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends QXO. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.