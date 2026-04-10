Here's Why Plug Power Stock Is a Buy Before April 16

Key Points

Plug Power’s CEO will host an AMA session on Reddit.

That buzz could drive short sellers away and attract more retail investors.

10 stocks we like better than Plug Power ›

Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG), a leading developer of hydrogen charging technologies, seemed to be in serious trouble two years ago. Its revenue was dropping, its losses were widening, and the macro headwinds were driving companies to pause their hydrogen projects.

Yet over the past 12 months, Plug's stock rallied more than 130% as its revenue rose, it narrowed its losses, and the hydrogen market stabilized. From 2025 to 2028, analysts expect its revenue to grow at an 18% CAGR from $710 million to $1.15 billion. As the company cuts costs with its "Project Quantum Leap" initiative, it expects its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) to turn positive in the fourth quarter of 2026.

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With a market cap of $3.8 billion, Plug Power still looks reasonably valued at less than five times this year's sales. Therefore, it could be a great time to accumulate this undervalued hydrogen stock -- and an unusual event on April 16 could drive its shares even higher.

What will happen on April 16?

On April 16, Plug Power's new CEO, Luis Crespo, will host an AMA (Ask Me Anything) session on Reddit from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. ET. His predecessor, Andy Marsh, also hosted an AMA session on Reddit before its special meeting this January.

According to the press release, Crespo, who took the helm on March 2, will discuss the company's "strategic direction, market position, execution priorities, and role in advancing the global hydrogen economy." It also says the conversation will focus on the company's "disciplined execution, operational scale, and building a fully integrated hydrogen ecosystem across production, infrastructure, and end-use applications."

Crespo's decision to host an AMA on Reddit rather than a prepared investor presentation shows a willingness to engage retail investors in unscripted, unfiltered conversations. It also shows that Crespo is serious about generating more buzz for Plug Power's stock, since the meme-stock mania in 2020 and 2021 started on Reddit and other social media platforms.

Over the past six months, Plug Power's insiders bought 51% as many shares as they sold. As of March 13, 24% of its float was still being shorted. That ratio likely rose over the past month as the Middle East conflict and other macro headwinds rattled the market.

I previously called Plug an undervalued growth stock, and its warming insider sentiment and high short interest might set it up for a short squeeze before the company's new CEO hosts his first Reddit AMA session. If you expect those tailwinds to kick in, it could be a great stock to accumulate today.

Should you buy stock in Plug Power right now?

Before you buy stock in Plug Power, consider this:

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Leo Sun has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Reddit. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.