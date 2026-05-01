Here's Why Oracle Stock Popped Higher Today

Key Points

Oracle's key partner, OpenAI, had some reassuring words for the technology company today.

Oracle will burn significant cash before generating cash flow again, according to Wall Street expectations.

10 stocks we like better than Oracle ›

Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) stock tumbled a few days ago after a Wall Street Journal report claimed that its key partner, OpenAI, was missing internal targets, and that some of its management, including CFO Sarah Friar, had raised concerns about its spending. Fast forward to today, and Friar spoke to Bloomberg, claiming the company was actually outperforming expectations. That was enough to send Oracle shares up more than 7% by 12:30 p.m. today.

Why OpenAI matters to Oracle

What happens at OpenAI reads across to Oracle due to the two companies $300 billion deal, in which Oracle will build out AI infrastructure to service demand from OpenAI.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Given Oracle's massive investment commitments, there's a natural concern whenever OpenAI's growth trajectory comes into question. The chart below shows the Wall Street analyst consensus, courtesy of S&P Global Market Intelligence, for Oracle's earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), capital spending commitments, and the concomitant cash burn through 2028.

Clearly, Oracle needs to ensure it generates EBITDA and cash to start generating FCF in 2029, and to do that, it will need OpenAI to meet its targets and, in turn, secure funding for its massive investments. It's also a matter investors in OpenAI are watching closely, not least because the AI company successfully raised $122 billion in a recent funding round.

Today was a day when the market felt better on the matter due to Friar's reassurances, and the stock rose accordingly.

Should you buy stock in Oracle right now?

Before you buy stock in Oracle, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Oracle wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $504,832!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,223,471!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 971% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 202% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 1, 2026.

Lee Samaha has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Oracle. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.