Here's Why Nvidia Outperforms Out to 2028

Key Points Nvidia's data center revenue hit $39.1 billion in Q1 FY26 alone, with Blackwell shipments ramping and Rubin systems coming before 2028.

AMD and Intel are winning share at the margins but can't break Nvidia's CUDA ecosystem and supply chain advantages by 2028.

Even with a potential government stake in Intel, the AI infrastructure buildout measured in trillions supports Nvidia's pricing power through the decade.

10 stocks we like better than Nvidia ›

Wall Street is increasingly wary of growing competition in the artificial intelligence (AI) chip market. While Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) continues to dominate with more than 80% of the AI training and deployment market, rivals are starting to score meaningful design wins. Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) has secured adoption of its MI300X chips at Meta Platforms, Microsoft, and OpenAI. Meanwhile, Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) is in talks with the U.S. government about potential investment support to accelerate its manufacturing and foundry expansion.

Bears argue that Nvidia's market share is unsustainably high, especially in an industry prone to disruption, but that view misses the bigger picture. The AI hardware market is growing from hundreds of billions into the trillions, so even a smaller share of a much larger pie can drive enormous profit. More importantly, Nvidia retains a full-stack advantage that integrates hardware, Compute Unified Device Architecture (CUDA) software, ecosystem support, and developer adoption, creating a moat competitors have yet to match.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

The trillion-dollar tailwind nobody's calculating correctly

Forget the hand-wringing about market saturation. The numbers tell a different story. The big four hyperscalers alone are on track to spend $300 billion on AI infrastructure in 2025, according to Morgan Stanley. Backend AI network switching, a direct proxy for graphics processing unit (GPU) cluster scale, will top $100 billion between 2025 and 2029, per Dell'Oro Group. Omdia forecasts that the cloud and data center accelerator market will reach $151 billion by 2029, with growth merely moderating, not reversing, after 2026.

Nvidia's first-quarter results of fiscal 2026 put this opportunity in perspective. Total revenue hit $44.1 billion for the quarter, with data center revenue alone generating $39.1 billion. That's not a typo -- $39.1 billion in three months from data centers. At this scale, even if Nvidia loses 10 points of market share, the absolute dollar opportunity keeps growing. When your addressable market is expanding by hundreds of billions annually, you don't need a monopoly share to compound revenue.

The moat everyone underestimates

Nvidia dominates not because it builds the fastest chips but because it owns the stack. CUDA has become the default environment for training large models, anchoring developers, frameworks, and tooling to Nvidia's ecosystem. NVLink and NVSwitch give its GPUs the ability to communicate at bandwidths PCI Express cannot match, allowing training to scale seamlessly across entire racks.

Upstream, the bottlenecks are even more decisive. Advanced packaging capacity for CoWoS at Taiwan Semiconductor is limited, even with output expected to roughly double in 2025 and expand again in 2026. Industry reports indicate that Nvidia has secured the majority of that allocation, leaving rivals with less room to ship at scale.

High-bandwidth memory is the second choke point. SK Hynix remains Nvidia's lead supplier, with Micron and Samsung Electronics still ramping up capacity. Priority access to next-generation High Bandwidth Memoty nodes ensures Nvidia's accelerators hit volume while others wait in line.

This combination of software lock-in, interconnect scale-out, and privileged supply allocation is not a fleeting edge. It is a structural moat measured in years. Even if competitors design strong alternatives, they can't reach meaningful volume without access to these same resources. That's why Nvidia's premium valuation is not just about market share. It's about owning the rails on which the AI economy runs.

Why AMD and Intel can't break the kingdom

AMD is real competition -- let's not pretend otherwise. Azure's ND MI300X instances are generally available, Meta publicly uses MI300-class chips for Llama inference, and OpenAI has signaled it will use AMD's latest chips alongside others.

ROCm 7 and the AMD Developer Cloud have genuinely improved software support. But here's the reality check: AMD's entire data center revenue was $3.2 billion last quarter, driven largely by EPYC central processing units, not GPUs. Nvidia does that in about a week.

AMD wins on price-performance for specific workloads, especially inference. It gives hyperscalers negotiating leverage and caps Nvidia's pricing at the margin. But breaking CUDA's gravity requires more than competitive hardware -- it needs a software revolution that won't happen by 2028.

Intel's situation is even more interesting with reports that the Trump administration is considering a government stake. If that happens, Intel gets cheaper capital, stabilized fabs, and preferential treatment for government contracts.

But it doesn't solve CUDA lock-in, NVLink scale, or Nvidia's platform cadence. Gaudi 3 is shipping through Dell Technologies' AI Factory and IBM Cloud, targeting better price performance than H100 on selected workloads. But it's still behind H200 and Blackwell in absolute performance and ecosystem support.

The path to 2028

The base case through 2028 is straightforward: demand growth plus platform innovation keep Nvidia atop training workloads while AMD and Intel expand as cost-optimized alternatives. Nvidia maintains 70% to 80% share in training and loses some inference share to cheaper alternatives but grows absolute revenue on market expansion. The bears worry about customized chips, power constraints, or supply shocks, but none of these threats materialize fast enough to derail the story before 2028.

Should you invest $1,000 in Nvidia right now?

Before you buy stock in Nvidia, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Nvidia wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $668,155!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,106,071!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,070% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 184% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 13, 2025

George Budwell has positions in Microsoft, Nvidia, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Intel, International Business Machines, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft, short August 2025 $24 calls on Intel, and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.