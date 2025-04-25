Here's Why Nice (NICE) Gained But Lagged the Market Today

Nice (NICE) closed the latest trading day at $155.09, indicating a +0.37% change from the previous session's end. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.74% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.05%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.26%.

Heading into today, shares of the software company had lost 2.71% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 6.23% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.77% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Nice in its forthcoming earnings report. In that report, analysts expect Nice to post earnings of $2.84 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 10.08%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $699.39 million, showing a 6.08% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $12.17 per share and a revenue of $2.92 billion, demonstrating changes of +9.44% and +6.66%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Nice. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.58% lower. Nice currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Nice's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 12.69. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 25.94.

We can additionally observe that NICE currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.18. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As the market closed yesterday, the Internet - Software industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.13.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, putting it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Nice (NICE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.