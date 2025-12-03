Here's Why the Next Phase of the AI Boom May Not Come From Chipmakers

Key Points

AI cloud computing is a $2 trillion opportunity by 2030, and Alphabet's already benefiting.

Waymo leads the self-driving vehicle market that could be worth $2.3 trillion just five years from now.

Online search and advertising are already benefiting from the integration of AI.

10 stocks we like better than Alphabet ›

The artificial intelligence (AI) boom has, thus far, been mostly built on the foundation of hardware. The expensive data centers that power AI have fueled massive spending on the processors that give AI its smarts.

Chipmakers have benefited immensely as a result. Nvidia, the hands-down leader in AI processors with an estimated 90% of the market, has seen its share price rise 950% over the past three years. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, which manufactures most of the world's most advanced processors, has seen its shares pop nearly 250%.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

However, there are some compelling reasons why the next AI boom will be more focused on software and services. Here's why the transition could already be underway and why Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) may be one of the biggest winners.

1. The $2 trillion AI cloud opportunity

One of the biggest opportunities in the AI market that's just getting started is artificial intelligence cloud services. This can include everything from AI services such as chatbots to intelligent cloud products used for research and AI model training.

Infusing nearly every cloud service with artificial intelligence is creating a massive opportunity, with Goldman Sachs estimating global AI cloud revenue could reach $2 trillion by 2030.

Alphabet has a unique opportunity here because the company has a long list of cloud services, including Google Workspace, Gemini 3, Google Cloud, and others. And there's already proof that the company's AI implementation is working. The tech giant has 650 million monthly active Gemini users now, and Alphabet's third-quarter cloud revenue -- which houses most of its AI services -- rose by 34% to $15.1 billion. What's more, the company says that 70% of its Google Cloud customers are using its AI services already.

2. Autonomous vehicles are creating a $2.3 trillion market

A gold rush is already brewing to utilize AI to bring about significant changes in automation. And one of the biggest opportunities -- aside from humanoid robotics -- is autonomous vehicles (AVs). Alphabet's Waymo is already a leader in this space and has self-driving services in five cities across the country, with plans to expand to three more cities soon.

Waymo is the de facto leader in this space in the U.S. and already has 16 years of development and more than 100 million miles of real-world driving experience. The benefit of this lead will eventually be huge for Alphabet, given that self-driving cars will be worth $2.3 trillion by 2030.

3. Advertising and search are still thriving in the AI era

And finally, advertising in the AI age was a big question not long ago, but Alphabet has turned this potential problem into a benefit. The company's advertising revenue rose 12.6% in the third quarter to $74.1 billion.

Here's what Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai said on the earnings call about his company's ad sales:

AI is driving an expansionary moment for Search. As people learn what they can do with our new AI experiences, they are increasingly coming back to search more. Search and its AI experiences are built to highlight the web, sending billions of clicks to sites every day.

There's no guarantee that AI will continue to fuel growth for the company's search tools, but so far, artificial intelligence hasn't spurred the demise of Google Search that investors once feared.

With Alphabet's leading position in AI software and the company already seeing significant benefits from the AI cloud and advertising -- as well as huge potential from autonomous vehicles -- the company is perfectly positioned to benefit from the next AI boom no matter where it comes from.

Should you invest $1,000 in Alphabet right now?

Before you buy stock in Alphabet, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Alphabet wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $588,530!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,102,885!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,012% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 193% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2025

Chris Neiger has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Goldman Sachs Group, Nvidia, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.