Here's Why NetApp (NTAP) Fell More Than Broader Market

NetApp (NTAP) closed at $106.82 in the latest trading session, marking a -2.39% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.92%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.18%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.84%.

Shares of the data storage company witnessed a loss of 8.09% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 1.64%, and the S&P 500's gain of 1.48%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of NetApp in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on November 25, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.89, up 1.07% from the prior-year quarter. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $1.69 billion, indicating a 1.68% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.77 per share and a revenue of $6.76 billion, representing changes of +7.17% and +2.85%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for NetApp. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Currently, NetApp is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, NetApp is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.09. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 18.9, which means NetApp is trading at a discount to the group.

It's also important to note that NTAP currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.92. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Computer- Storage Devices industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.92 as of yesterday's close.

The Computer- Storage Devices industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 39, this industry ranks in the top 16% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow NTAP in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

NetApp, Inc. (NTAP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.