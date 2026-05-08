Here's Why Navitas Shares Soared 88% in April

Key Points

Navitas' shift to AI data center and power end markets could lead to future profitability.

The semiconductor sector saw significant gains, driven by AI investment optimism, and a short squeeze on stocks like Navitas.

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Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ: NVTS) stock is up 121% as of this writing in 2026, and it rose a remarkable 88.1% in April, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The move is a classic case of what happens when bearish investors get trapped in a short squeeze at a relatively small-capitalization company operating in an industry that receives a valuation rerating.

Navitas Semiconductor in April

The most widely followed semiconductor index, the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index, rose a whopping 38% in April, as the market priced in ongoing strength in AI-related investment and, in turn, the chips needed to power AI capabilities. It's a development that Navitas is highly sensitive to, because its management has engineered a significant shift toward this market.

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The company is a leader in gallium nitride (GaN) and silicon carbide (SiC) chips, and its roots lie in making chips for mobile and consumer products. However, over the last couple of years, its management has shifted its focus toward AI data centers (Navitas is a partner with Nvidia in developing the architecture for the next generation of data centers) , grid & energy, high-performance computing, and industrial (electric vehicle) end markets.

It's a shift that's been highly beneficial to shareholders even as the company remains loss-making. In a nutshell, the market has warmed to the idea that the AI data center investment cycle is still in the early innings of a multi-year period of massive investment.

That said, there are always doubters, and Navitas ended the first week of April with relatively high short interest. For reference, a short interest ratio of 5 indicates that short sellers would need 5 days of normal trading to exit their short positions. Consequently, the surge in semiconductor stocks triggered a short squeeze and a sharp increase in Navitas' stock price as shorts rushed to cover their losing positions.

Not just a technical trading issue

That said, there are fundamental reasons for Navitas' share price rise, too. In mid-March, Navitas announced its latest power delivery board, which enables "direct conversion from 800 V to 6 V in one power stage." This is a critical component of the new 800 VDC (Voltage Direct Current) data center technology being developed by Nvidia.

In addition, a slew of companies exposed to data center investment, such as GE Vernova, nVent, and Vertiv, reported strengthening conditions and raised their full-year guidance. If the trend continues, then Navitas could turn profitable and cash generative at some point in the next few years.

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Lee Samaha has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends GE Vernova, Nvidia, and Vertiv. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.