Here's Why MP Materials Stock Surged Higher This Week

Key Points

At least one Wall Street analyst thinks the recent dip in the share price is a great buying opportunity.

MP Materials has long-term agreements in place that secure its future.

10 stocks we like better than MP Materials ›

Shares in rare-earth materials and magnets company MP Materials (NYSE: MP) rose by 12.3% in the week to Friday morning. The move comes as a BMO analyst upgraded his target on the stock from "hold" to "buy" and gave it a $75 price target.

A buying opportunity

The upgrade comes after a recent sell-off off which the analyst believes is creating a useful entry point. Moreover, the company's long-term fundamentals could be enhanced by the recent partnership announced with the Department of Defense (DoD) and the Saudi Arabian Mining Company (Maaden). The deal involves a joint venture between the DoD and MP Materials, which will hold a 49% stake in a joint venture with Maaden to build a rare-earth refinery in Saudi Arabia.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Not only is the deal positive in itself, but it also strengthens the public-private partnership with the DoD and cements MP Materials' strategic importance in helping the U.S. secure a domestic supply of rare-earth materials and magnets.

As a reminder, MP Materials signed a transformative deal with the DoD in July that included a $400 million investment from the DoD and a decade-long agreement to buy rare-earth magnets from the company. A few days later, the company announced a $500 million partnership with Apple to supply the consumer electronics giant with rare-earth magnets.

Where next for MP Materials

While it's incredibly difficult to predict where rare-earth materials and magnet prices will be, and MP Materials faces political and execution risk (mainly around building and expanding facilities), the company's future looks bright, and brighter still every time the trade conflict with China (which dominates the rare-earth market) flares up.

Should you invest $1,000 in MP Materials right now?

Before you buy stock in MP Materials, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and MP Materials wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $572,405!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,104,969!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,002% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 193% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 24, 2025

Lee Samaha has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple. The Motley Fool recommends MP Materials. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.