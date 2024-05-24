Here's Why Magnite Stock Is Jumping Today

Shares of supply-side digital advertising platform Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI) jumped higher on Friday after a prominent analyst recommended buying the stock. Investors might be surprised that commentary such as this could cause such a big move -- Magnite stock was up 11% as of 10:50 a.m. ET today. But the analyst noted some big news in recent days that many investors might have overlooked.

Magnite is securing big deals

According to StreetInsider, Bank of America analyst Omar Dessouky just upgraded Magnite stock from a neutral rating to a buy. It's an under-the-radar advertising technology (adtech) stock, and many investors don't really follow the news with Magnite. So those who don't keep up are reading Dessouky's note this morning and learning about the big deals that the company just secured.

Last week, Netflix said that Magnite will be a key partner in its evolving programmatic ad strategy, and there aren't many potential deals bigger than this for a small adtech company.

Then this week, Magnite announced it had partnered with Shopsense AI, a company that makes streaming-video ads shoppable via a second screen so it doesn't interrupt the program.

Shopsense AI might not have name recognition, but its software is used by Paramount Global. So that's two big partnerships for Magnite in just the last two weeks. And it's partly why Dessouky feels comfortable recommending that his clients buy the stock.

Is this a turning point for Magnite?

Magnite recently reported financial results for the first quarter of 2024. Connected-TV revenue made up about 42% of its total and was growing at a nice clip of 18%. Deals with Netflix and Paramount could accelerate this, which would be a good thing for shareholders.

Magnite stock is down more than 50% over the last three years. But with important partners and ongoing growth in connected TV, perhaps that's about to change.

Should you invest $1,000 in Magnite right now?

Before you buy stock in Magnite, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Magnite wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $635,982!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 13, 2024

Bank of America is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Jon Quast has positions in Magnite. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bank of America, Magnite, and Netflix. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.