Here's Why Joby Aviation Stock Took Off Vertically This Week

Key Points Air taxis moved one step closer to commercialization this week.

Joby Aviation has heavyweight backers, including Toyota, which is helping ensure the commercial viability of its growth plans.

10 stocks we like better than Joby Aviation ›

Joby Aviation (NYSE: JOBY) soared by 47.2% this week on news of the expansion of an existing manufacturing site in Marina, California. The expansion is a key part of its growth plan as it prepares to scale up production of its air taxis in anticipation of entering the market.

Heavyweight backing

There's no shortage of investment in the electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) market, and several competitors are developing air taxis. Still, as Tesla investors will argue regarding their company's robotaxi ambitions, the company that has the ability, know-how, and financial resources to create a commercially viable product will ultimately prevail.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

That observation equally applies to Joby Aviation, and while it doesn't have a manufacturing history behind it (unlike Tesla), it does have the substantive backing of a company that does, Toyota Motor. It also has received investment from two transportation heavyweights, Uber Technologies and Delta Air Lines.

Toyota's investment (totaling about $890 million) includes a recent $250 million investment "aimed at supporting certification and commercial production of Joby's electric air taxi," and Joby's CEO, JoeBen Bevirt, has previously lauded Toyota's help in "streamlining manufacturing processes and optimizing design."

The ongoing backing of Toyota is significant and provides strong support for the idea that Joby Aviation's air taxis will scale up commercially, as does this week's news.

Should you invest $1,000 in Joby Aviation right now?

Before you buy stock in Joby Aviation, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Joby Aviation wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $674,281!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,050,415!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,058% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 179% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 15, 2025

Lee Samaha has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla and Uber Technologies. The Motley Fool recommends Delta Air Lines. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.