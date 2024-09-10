Here's Why it is Wise to Retain Regency Stock in Your Portfolio Now

Regency Centers Corp.’s REG well-located premium shopping centers in the affluent suburban areas and near urban trade areas, where consumers have high spending power are poised well to ride the growth curve. Also, a healthy balance sheet position will likely support its growth endeavors. However, growing e-commerce adoption and efforts of online retailers to go deeper into the grocery business raise concerns. A high interest rate environment is a worrisome.

What’s Supporting REG Stock?

Regency has been focusing on building a premium portfolio of grocery-anchored shopping centers. Such centers are usually necessity-driven and attract dependable traffic. Also, its portfolio has a good tenant mix, which helps generate steady rental revenues.

Regency has a high-quality open-air shopping center portfolio with more than 80% grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers. Further, the company’s focus on necessity, service, convenience and value retailers serving the essential needs of the communities provides it with a strategic advantage.

To enhance its portfolio, REG has been undertaking acquisitions and developmental activities. In May 2024, it acquired the Compo Shopping Centers in the heart of Westport, CT. The acquisition of this 76,000-square-foot retail destination is part of the company’s efforts to expand in the Northeast. As of June 30, 2024, Regency’s in-process development and redevelopment projects had estimated net project costs of $578 million at the company’s share. Given its prudent financial management, it is well-poised to capitalize on growth opportunities.

Regency enjoys financial flexibility and focuses on further strengthening its balance sheet position. This retail REIT had $1.5 billion of liquidity as of June 30, 2024. The company also enjoys a large pool of unencumbered assets, which provides it easy access to the secured and unsecured debt markets and maintains its availability on the line. As of June 31, 2024, 88.1% of its wholly owned real estate assets were unencumbered. Further, the company’s favorable investment-grade credit ratings from Moody’s and S&P Global render it access to the debt market at favorable costs.

Over the past three months, shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have gained 22.8% compared with the industry’s 14.5% growth.



What’s Affecting REG Stock?

Over recent years, the adoption of e-commerce by consumers has lowered the demand for the retail real estate space. Particularly, the efforts of online retailers in recent years to go deeper into the grocery business have reduced the demand for physical stores. Consequently, this is expected to adversely impact the market share for brick-and-mortar stores.

A high-interest rate environment is also a concern for Regency. Elevated rates imply high borrowing costs, which can hinder its ability to acquire or develop its real estate holdings. As of June 30, 2024, the company’s consolidated debt was approximately $4.37 billion. Further, with high interest rates still in place, the dividend payout might seem less attractive than the yields on fixed-income and money market accounts.

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the retail REIT sector are Brixmor Property Group BRX and Tanger, Inc. SKT, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Brixmor’s 2024 FFO per share is pinned at $2.13, suggesting year-over-year growth of 4.4%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Tanger’s 2024 FFO per share stands at $2.09, indicating an increase of 6.6% from the year-ago reported figure.

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO), a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

