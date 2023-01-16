Here's Why Investors Should Hold Aptiv (APTV) Stock Now

Aptiv PLC APTV is benefiting from its lucrative connected cars market as well as solid liquidity.

APTV’s earnings and revenues for 2023 are expected to improve 46.5% and 11.8%, respectively, from the corresponding year-ago reported figures.

Factors That Augur Well

Aptiv has a sound liquidity position. Its current ratio (a measure of liquidity) was at 2.66 at the end of third-quarter 2022, higher than 2.63 recorded at the end of second-quarter and the prior-year quarter's 2.11. A current ratio greater than 1.5, is usually considered good for a company. This may imply that the risk of default is less.

Aptiv is exposed to the lucrative connected cars market. With safety becoming a key selling point for connected cars, automakers are increasingly seeking related technologies. This is one of the reasons behind quick advancement of the driver-assistance system market.

Demand for personalization, infotainment connectivity and convenience are also increasing rapidly. Furthermore, added features require more wiring inside vehicles.

A Key Risk

Aptiv is witnessing escalation in costs as it continues to invest in organic as well as inorganic growth and remains embroiled in legal matters. Investments in products like autonomous driving software are expected to make meaningful contributions to the company’s growth after 2022, indicating that acceptance and integration of technology will take longer time.

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

Aptiv currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Business Services sector are Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. BAH and DocuSign, Inc. DOCU.

Booz Allen carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. BAH has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 8.9%.

Booz Allen delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 8.8%, on average.

DocuSign is currently Zacks #1 Ranked. DOCU has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 13.7%.

DOCU delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 6.6%, on average.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Aptiv PLC (APTV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

DocuSign (DOCU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.