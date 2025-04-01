Here's Why Investors Should Avoid Zebra Technologies for Now

Zebra Technologies Corporation ZBRA is grappling with the adverse impacts of the increasing cost of sales, high debt levels and forex woes.



Headquartered in Lincolnshire, IL, ZBRA is the leading provider of enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry throughout the world. The company has a diversified portfolio of products and solutions that includes cloud-based subscriptions and a full range of services like maintenance, repair, technical support, as well as managed and professional services.



ZBRA currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell). In the past three months, the stock has lost 26.5%, in line with the industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to continue taking a toll on this company.



Rising Costs: ZBRA has been dealing with the adverse impacts of high costs and expenses. The company’s cost of sales increased 22.3% year over year in the fourth quarter of 2024 due to high raw material costs. Also, selling and administrative expenses rose 11% year over year. Escalating costs and expenses, if uncontrolled, may negatively impact profitability in the quarters ahead.



High Debt Level: High debt is a major roadblock for the company. ZBRA’s long-term debt in the last five years (2020-2024) witnessed a CAGR of 18.9%. At the end of the fourth quarter, the company’s long-term debt totaled $2.09 billion. Considering Zebra Technologies’ high debt level, its cash and cash equivalents of $901 million do not look impressive. Also, interest expenses in the fourth quarter remained high at $98 million.



In the second quarter of 2024, the company completed the offering of $500 million senior notes due June 1, 2032, in a private placement. The senior notes have a fixed interest rate of 6.5%, which is payable semi-annually. Although the current notes offering will help pay down a share of its loan, we believe it will also add to Zebra Technologies’ existing debt balance.



Forex Woes: The company operates across diverse regions (North America, EMEA, the Asia-Pacific and Latin America), exposing it to certain political, environmental and geopolitical issues. The ongoing conflicts between Russia & Ukraine and Israel & Iran may harm its business and operational results in the long run. Moreover, the company has considerable exposure to overseas markets. This brings social and environmental risks as well as forex woes. A stronger U.S. dollar might weigh on the company’s overseas business performance.

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked companies are discussed below.



RBC Bearings Incorporated RBC currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



RBC delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 4.9%. In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for RBC’s fiscal 2025 earnings has increased 1.3%.



Allegion plc ALLE presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The company delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 9.9%.



In the past 60 days, the consensus estimate for ALLE’s 2025 earnings has increased 1.6%.



Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. AIT presently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. It has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 5.3%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AIT’s fiscal 2025 (ending June 2025) earnings has improved 1.3% in the past 60 days.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

RBC Bearings Incorporated (RBC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (AIT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Allegion PLC (ALLE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.