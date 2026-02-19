Here's Why This Investment Advisor is Loading up on This Media Stock

Key Points

Added 24,243 shares of Nexstar; estimated $4.73 million trade value based on quarterly average pricing.

Quarter-end position value rose by $5.50 million, reflecting both additional shares and price appreciation.

Transaction represents a 0.3% increase in 13F reportable AUM.

Fund now holds 132,363 shares, valued at $26.88 million after the trade.

Post-trade, Nexstar accounts for 1.72% of 13F AUM, which places it outside the fund's top five holdings.

On February 4, 2026, Valley Wealth Managers increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST), buying 24,243 shares in a transaction estimated at $4.73 million based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to a SEC filing dated February 4, 2026, Valley Wealth Managers bought 24,243 additional shares of Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter. The estimated purchase, based on the average closing price during the quarter, was $4.73 million. The fund’s quarter-end value in Nexstar rose by $5.50 million, a figure that reflects both the increased share count and shifts in stock price.

What else to know

The increase brings the Nexstar position to 1.72% of Valley Wealth Managers’ 13F reportable AUM.

Top holdings after the filing: NASDAQ:VONG: $58.08 million (3.7% of AUM) NASDAQ:AAPL: $52.34 million (3.4% of AUM) NASDAQ:AVGO: $47.22 million (3.0% of AUM) NASDAQ:GOOGL: $42.28 million (2.7% of AUM) NASDAQ:STX: $36.47 million (2.3% of AUM)

As of February 3, 2026, shares of Nexstar were priced at $208.11, up 42.5% over the past year, outperforming the S&P 500 by 27.07 percentage points.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close February 3, 2026) $208.11 Revenue (TTM) $5.15 billion Net income (TTM) $517.00 million Dividend yield 3.48%

Company snapshot

Delivers television broadcasting, digital media, and advertising services, with revenue primarily from local and national advertising, retransmission fees, and digital platforms.

Operates a diversified media business model by owning and managing television stations, digital properties, and a national cable network, generating cash flows through advertising sales and content distribution agreements.

Serves a broad U.S. audience, including local viewers, national advertisers, and digital consumers, with a focus on major network affiliates and multi-platform reach.

Nexstar Media Group is a leading U.S. television broadcasting and digital media company with a substantial national footprint and a diversified revenue base. Its scale and portfolio of network-affiliated stations provide significant leverage in both advertising and content distribution negotiations. The company's integrated approach across broadcast and digital platforms positions it to capture a wide array of advertising and retransmission revenues, reinforcing its competitive position in the evolving media landscape.

What this transaction means for investors

Nexstar Media is the largest owner of television stations in the U.S. with about 201 in its portfolio, serving roughly 116 markets. In addition, it owns several networks, including the CW, the Food Network, News Nation, and Antenna TV. It also recently acquired a rival, Tegna, for $6.2 billion. Tegna owns roughly 64 stations. After the deal closes in the second quarter of 2026, Nexstar will own about 265 stations in 44 states and Washington, D.C. The company will have TV stations in 144 of the nation’s approximately 210 markets.

The company expects to see a net benefit of approximately $300 million from a combination of revenue synergies and expense reductions. The firm anticipates the deal will be 40% accretive to adjusted free cash flow within 12 months of closing.

Valley Wealth Managers likely expects this deal to expand Nexstar’s reach and boost its earnings. In addition, it may be anticipating gains from the midterm elections in 2026, as political advertising in presidential and midterm election years typically boosts the revenue for TV stations. The stock is already up 15% year-to-date, and it is dirt cheap, trading at 9 times forward earnings. Based on these factors, it looks like a solid value play right now.

