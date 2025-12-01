Here's Why Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Fell More Than Broader Market

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) closed at $567.37 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.07% move from the prior day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.53%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.9%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.38%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 7.34% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's gain of 7.75% and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 0.5%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $2.25, showcasing a 1.81% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $2.72 billion, indicating a 12.59% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $8.61 per share and a revenue of $9.92 billion, indicating changes of +17.3% and +18.72%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. As of now, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 66.62 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 25.99, which means Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.

We can additionally observe that ISRG currently boasts a PEG ratio of 4.24. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Medical - Instruments industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.34 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 75, this industry ranks in the top 31% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG)

