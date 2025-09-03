Here's Why Interpublic Group Stock Is a Great Pick At Present

The Interpublic Group of Companies IPG is an advertising and marketing service provider across the globe that has performed extremely well over the past three months and has the potential to sustain momentum in the near term. If you have not taken advantage of the share price appreciation yet, you should add the stock to your portfolio now.

What Makes IPG an Attractive Pick?

An Outperformer: A glimpse at the company’s price trend reveals that the stock has had an impressive run over the past three months. Shares of IPG have returned 14.6%, outperforming the 1.8% decline of the industry and the S&P 500’s 8.9% rise.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Solid Rank: IPG sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and has a VGM Score of B at present. Our research shows that stocks with a VGM Score of A or B, when combined with a Zacks Rank #1 or 2 (Buy), offer the best investment opportunities for investors. Thus, the company appears to be a compelling investment proposition at the moment.

Strong Growth Prospects: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Interpublic Group of Companies’ 2025 earnings is pegged at $2.88 per share, implying 4% year-over-year growth. The consensus estimate for 2026 earnings stands at $3.05 per share, hinting at a 5.9% year-over-year increase.

Growth Factors: Interpublic is driven by its marketing strategies, as evidenced by its partnership with Aaru in August to integrate AI-powered predictive simulations into campaign planning and execution. By combining Aaru’s advanced technology with Acxiom’s data capabilities and the Interact platform, Interpublic can forecast audience sentiment, refine creative assets and optimize performance before launch. This strategic move enables real-time insights, faster decision-making and highly targeted campaigns at scale, all while maintaining a strong commitment to ethical data practices and maximizing ROI for clients.

The company’s launch of Agentic Systems for Commerce (“ASC”) in July 2025 marks a significant step in leveraging AI and automation to help brands navigate the complexities of modern commerce. By integrating Intelligence Node’s real-time data capabilities with Interpublic’s proprietary agentic system, ASC enables brands to optimize pricing, inventory and digital shelf performance across channels with speed and precision. Early adoption by more than 20 CPG brands and double-digit sales improvements highlight its potential to drive measurable business outcomes while expanding Interpublic’s solutions beyond traditional marketing into AI-powered commerce optimization.

Moreover, IPG remains attractive to dividend-seeking investors, underscoring its commitment to delivering consistent shareholder value. The company paid dividends of $496.5 million in 2024, $479.1 million in 2023 and $457.3 million in 2022, reflecting a steady increase over the years. During the first half of 2025 alone, total dividend payouts amounted to $246.4 million, reinforcing IPG’s dedication to rewarding investors and boosting confidence in its long-term financial stability.

Other Stocks to Consider

Some other top-ranked stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector are Maximus MMS and AppLovin APP

Maximus sports a Zacks Rank of #1 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

MMS has an encouraging earnings surprise history, having outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missing once. The average beat is 29.3%.

AppLovin also sports a Zacks Rank of 1.

APP has an encouraging earnings surprise history, outperforming the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. The average beat is 22.36%.

