Here's Why Internet Computer Is 1 Crypto Token Rocketing 37% Higher Today

Key Points

Most tokens in the crypto market are once again lower today, with the overall market capitalization of all digital assets dropping 6.3% in early afternoon trading.

However, Internet Computer stands out as the clear winner among top-50 tokens, surging 37% over the past 24 hours.

Let's dive into the rationale investors appear to be relying on as reason to buy this token in the face of this selling pressure.

As far as the range of daily returns for a given cryptocurrency are concerned, Internet Computer's (CRYPTO: ICP) 37% jump over the past 24 hours (as of 1:30 p.m. ET) truly stands out as one of those remarkable single-day moves.

Of course, some investors may point to yesterday's marketwide decline as a key reason why certain under-the-radar tokens may have some impetus to rally in today's session. But it's also true that a move like this typically takes place when there's a significant catalyst at play. That certainly appears to be the case for Internet Computer, a smart contract network focused on becoming the future of the internet, today.

Let's dive into what investors are banking on when it comes to this high-growth cryptocurrency, and why so many investors appear to be adding Internet Computer to their watch lists and buy lists as we speak.

Concerns around bridges, security appear to be leading the charge

As I pointed out in a piece yesterday covering Ethereum's (CRYPTO: ETH) decline due to a balancer hack that took away more than $100 million in digital currency from the overall investing pool, security concerns do appear to be playing into the investment thesis around specific tokens.

In the case of Internet Computer, a purpose-built blockchain network focused on providing a fully decentralized and censorship-resistant form of the internet, the ability for developers to put decentralized applications directly on the blockchain is notable. No bridges or other systems that may be vulnerable to such hacks are needed, which provides a much more stable and consistent experience for those on the chain.

In combination with strong development activity noted on this blockchain in recent days, this move in ICP does appear to reflect a move from investors toward blockchain platforms they see as the most stable right now.

Whether that means there are more skeletons in the closet waiting to be unearthed remains to be seen. But I do think today's move in Internet Computer is telling, and suggests to me that a meaningful sentiment shift is underway.

Chris MacDonald has positions in Ethereum. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Ethereum. The Motley Fool recommends Internet Computer. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.