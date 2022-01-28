Here's Why Insulet Stock Is Jumping Higher on Friday

What happened

Shares of Insulet (NASDAQ: PODD), a medical device company, are jumping in response to regulatory approval of a new product. Investors excited about the company's new automated insulin delivery system pushed the stock 15% higher as of 11:57 a.m. ET on Friday.

So what

Today the company announced the FDA has finally approved OmniPod 5 after several long delays. Omnipod 5 is the first tubeless automated insulin delivery system that integrates with a popular continuous glucose monitor from DexCom (NASDAQ: DXCM).

The FDA granted Omnipod clearance for type 1 diabetes patients age 6 or older. Together with a smartphone, the new device allows patients and their parents to manage blood sugar levels without injections, tubes, or finger sticks.

Now what

Every five minutes, Omnipod 5 receives a reading from the DexCom glucose monitor and injects insulin accordingly. This allows for heaps more time in a safe blood sugar range.

Omnipod 5 isn't cheap, but it's going to be a lot less expensive than trips to the emergency room when patients' blood sugar levels spike or crash. Constant glucose monitoring is so popular with patients and their health plans that finger pokes and strips of paper are quickly becoming a thing of the past.

As the first tubeless automated insulin delivery system, Omnipod 5 could become Insulet's most successful product yet, but we probably won't see strong sales in the first quarter of 2022. The company's planning a limited market release until it's worked out any potential kinks.

10 stocks we like better than Insulet

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Insulet wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 10, 2022

Cory Renauer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends DexCom and Insulet. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.