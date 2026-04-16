Here's Why Insteel Stock Crashed 20% Today

Key Points

Rising raw material and freight costs are squeezing margins despite price hikes.

Management anticipates a recovery in volumes in subsequent quarters, providing some optimism.

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Shares of Insteel Industries (NYSE: IIIN) fell nearly 20% by 2 p.m. today after disappointing second-quarter earnings. The results reflect broader trends likely to emerge during this earnings season.

Soaring raw material costs, shrinking margins

Insteel manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for application in reinforced concrete structures, principally in non-residential construction. It's the kind of business with relatively high fixed costs and exposure to raw material costs, particularly steel.

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As such, a combination of tariff costs, rising energy costs, and higher freight costs is pressuring its costs. The good news is that the company is raising prices in response (a 16.2% increase in average selling prices in the quarter), and, as CEO H.O. Woltz III noted in the earnings release, "we are comfortable with our market position that includes minimal direct import competition." Woltz, no doubt, feels that way because Insteel sells heavy products that are difficult for foreign competitors to ship into the country at competitive prices.

Still, as he also noted, "we remain concerned by the disconnect between U.S. pricing for hot-rolled steel relative to the world market level."Unfortunately, those increased costs meant that even though sales increased 7.5% in the quarter to $172.7 million, , its gross profit slumped from $24.5 million in the same quarter of 2025 to just $16.5 million.

Where next for Insteel

Insteel was able to raise prices and does have pricing power, but it's facing significant cost increases. That said, Woltz argued that poor winter weather negatively impacted its shipping volume in the quarter (down 5.9%), and this also hit margins. However, he believes the activity will be pushed into later quarters. With the price increases in place and volume returning, investors are hoping Insteel can recover from a bad quarter through 2026.

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Lee Samaha has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.