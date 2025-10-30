Here's Why Indivior Stock Soared 15% Today

Key Points

Indivior is already profitable and cash-generative, and is set to grow significantly in 2026.

Its key medication's delivery system offers opioid use disorder patients more reliable outcomes.

Shares in Indivior Plc (NASDAQ: INDV) were up by 15.5% at 1 p.m. ET today after management released an excellent set of third-quarter results, upgraded its full-year guidance, and served notice that its "Indivior Action Agenda" three-phase plan is generating momentum as the profitable and cash-generative company grows sales of its key prescription medication Sublocade.

Indivior goes for growth

According to Indivior, Sublocade is "indicated for the treatment of moderate to severe opioid use disorder in patients who have initiated treatment with a single dose of a transmucosal buprenorphine product or who are already being treated with buprenorphine."

Sublocade contains buprenorphine, but its delivery system offers a monthly dosage compared to the daily dosage regimen of buprenorphine -- something that can be a significant benefit for opioid use disorder sufferers.

It's Indivior's key medication, and a key part of the pharmaceutical company's three-phase plan is to grow sales in the U.S. This is being achieved by increasing U.S. Sublocade sales by 7% in the first nine months of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024. Moreover, management updated its full-year guidance for total Sublocade sales to $825 million to $845 million, compared to previous guidance for $765 million to $785 million.

Phase 2 and phase 3

Management is also aiming for $150 million in annual expense savings in 2026 through restructuring and consolidating its operating footprint, while engaging in the second phase (accelerating Sublocade revenue growth in the U.S. and converting it into earnings and cash flow generation) before moving on to the third phase (using the improved financial profile to generate growth through acquisitions).

While the uniqueness of the "action agenda" is debatable, the progress made by the company is not, and if it can maintain the sales momentum established in 2025, the future looks bright.

