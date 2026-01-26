Here's Why I Wouldn't Touch SoundHound AI With a 10-Foot Pole

Key Points

SoundHound AI provides voice-driven artificial intelligence services -- a useful innovation.

But the stock has been highly volatile as this is basically still an emerging technology.

Without earnings, this high-tech start-up is asking investors to take a leap of faith.

10 stocks we like better than SoundHound AI ›

I'm a dividend investor, so I could easily just say I wouldn't touch SoundHound AI (NASDAQ: SOUN) with a 10-foot pole because it doesn't pay a dividend.

However, there's actually more to the story than just that simple fact. Indeed, there are plenty of other reasons why investors should be leery of buying SoundHound AI even though its voice-based artificial intelligence (AI) services are quite interesting.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Here are a few for you to consider before you get caught up in the AI gold rush.

1. SoundHound AI doesn't make money

Thanks to my dividend focus, I don't own many tech stocks. However, I do own International Business Machines and Texas Instruments. They both have long streaks of annual dividend increases. And I bought them each while their dividend yields were historically high.

There's something else they both have, however, and that's earnings. They are established and substantial businesses that are highly profitable. SoundHound AI isn't profitable, and there's no telling when it will be, given the capital investment arms race taking shape in the artificial intelligence space.

2. AI is all the rage

Emotionally driven investors often take exciting investment themes and run with them way too far. Artificial intelligence is likely to change the world, but not every AI stock will be a winner. It is way too soon to know which companies will end up being the Googles and which will end up being the Yahoo!s. I'm not willing to risk finding out that SoundHound's technology is outshone by a competitor's offering.

3. That stock price chart is shocking

To be fair, SoundHound AI is likely to interest more aggressive investors than me. But it would still require a massive risk tolerance to own this stock. In the past year alone, it has lost 50% of its value twice. That's not unusual for a start-up business, but that's a roller-coaster ride that most investors, myself included, probably couldn't stomach.

AI could be the next dot-com

Unless you have a very strong belief that SoundHound is going to be a long-term winner in the AI space, you should probably watch this stock from the sidelines. Money-losing start-ups that are still spending heavily to build their businesses in emerging, competitive sectors are not usually the kinds of stocks that most investors should buy. The volatile stock price highlights that fact.

If you want exposure to AI, it might be a better choice to buy an AI-focused exchange-traded fund (ETF) to diversify your bet on this still-emerging technology.

Should you buy stock in SoundHound AI right now?

Before you buy stock in SoundHound AI, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and SoundHound AI wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $464,439!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,150,455!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 949% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 195% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 26, 2026.

Reuben Gregg Brewer has positions in International Business Machines and Texas Instruments. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends International Business Machines, SoundHound AI, and Texas Instruments. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.