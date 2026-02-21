Here's Why I Wouldn't Touch Canopy Growth With a 10‑Foot Pole in 2026

Key Points

Canopy Growth is a large marijuana company with an increasingly diversified business.

It is also a money-losing penny stock.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) is a high-risk investment that should be considered only by the most aggressive investors. That's the big story and, ultimately, why I wouldn't touch it with a 10-foot pole. But if you are considering it, you'll want to think about these key facts before you hit the buy button.

Canopy Growth is a penny stock

One of the first major warning signs is that the stock is trading around $1. That's penny stock land, an area of the market that is known for being high risk. Stock prices generally only fall that low when a company is struggling. Sure, there could be a huge upside opportunity if a penny stock turns around, but there's material downside risk if the company's business doesn't prove sustainable over the long term.

Notably, penny stocks often struggle to tap the capital markets for cash through stock sales. And when they do, the cost is very high given the low stock price, with investors feeling the hit via increased shareholder dilution.

Canopy Growth just recapitalized its balance sheet

In addition to the stock price, Canopy Growth's financial strength is a potential issue. In early 2026, the company recapitalized its balance sheet. There were several transactions involved, with the company effectively pushing out its debt maturities. That's a positive; however, to get the deal done, it had to offer incentives, including warrants. This isn't the type of thing a financially strong company usually has to do.

Canopy Growth is buying another business

Despite the low stock price and questions about the company's financial strength, it is still moving ahead with the acquisition of MTL Cannabis. This move is expected to improve the company's geographic positioning in the marijuana sector, but the all-stock deal will increase Canopy Growth's share count. The stock involved here will increase dilution and will make it harder for the company to turn a profit.

Canopy Growth is mired in red ink

There are clearly several material red flags when you consider Canopy Growth. One of the biggest is the company's ongoing losses. In fact, it has never been profitable. Sure, the losses appear to be getting smaller, but that isn't enough to make this high-risk penny stock worth buying.

Most investors should probably watch Canopy Growth from the sidelines. If the business can become sustainably profitable, it may be worth reconsidering it. But until that point, I wouldn't touch it.

