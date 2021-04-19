Here's Why I Think Generations Bancorp NY (NASDAQ:GBNY) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it completely lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But as Warren Buffett has mused, 'If you've been playing poker for half an hour and you still don't know who the patsy is, you're the patsy.' When they buy such story stocks, investors are all too often the patsy.

In the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, my choice may seem old fashioned; I still prefer profitable companies like Generations Bancorp NY (NASDAQ:GBNY). While that doesn't make the shares worth buying at any price, you can't deny that successful capitalism requires profit, eventually. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, unless its owners have an endless appetite for subsidizing the customer, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else breathe its last breath.

How Fast Is Generations Bancorp NY Growing?

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so share price follows earnings per share (EPS) eventually. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. Impressively, Generations Bancorp NY has grown EPS by 32% per year, compound, in the last three years. If the company can sustain that sort of growth, we'd expect shareholders to come away winners.

I like to take a look at earnings before interest and (EBIT) tax margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. I note that Generations Bancorp NY's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort my analysis of its margins. While we note Generations Bancorp NY's EBIT margins were flat over the last year, revenue grew by a solid 9.3% to US$14m. That's progress.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

NasdaqCM:GBNY Earnings and Revenue History April 19th 2021

Since Generations Bancorp NY is no giant, with a market capitalization of US$24m, so you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are Generations Bancorp NY Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like that fresh smell in the air when the rains are coming, insider buying fills me with optimistic anticipation. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

We haven't seen any insiders selling Generations Bancorp NY shares, in the last year. With that in mind, it's heartening that Menzo Case, the President of the company, paid US$24k for shares at around US$9.85 each.

It's reassuring that Generations Bancorp NY insiders are buying the stock, but that's not the only reason to think management are fair to shareholders. I refer to the very reasonable level of CEO pay. For companies with market capitalizations under US$200m, like Generations Bancorp NY, the median CEO pay is around US$544k.

Generations Bancorp NY offered total compensation worth US$310k to its CEO in the year to . That comes in below the average for similar sized companies, and seems pretty reasonable to me. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.

Is Generations Bancorp NY Worth Keeping An Eye On?

For growth investors like me, Generations Bancorp NY's raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. And that's not the only positive, either. We have both insider buying and reasonable and remuneration to consider. On balance the message seems to be that this stock is worth looking at, at least for a while. Still, you should learn about the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Generations Bancorp NY .

As a growth investor I do like to see insider buying. But Generations Bancorp NY isn't the only one. You can see a a free list of them here.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.