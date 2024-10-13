Here's Why I Think Bitcoin Is Grossly Undervalued at Current Prices

With Bitcoin's (CRYPTO: BTC) price currently hovering around $60,000 and just shy of its all-time high, it might be difficult to think the cryptocurrency has much more upside. However, I think it's just getting started. In fact, I believe Bitcoin is grossly undervalued at current prices.

Here's why your future self might be thankful you bought Bitcoin at today's prices.

Bitcoin's role in the future economic landscape

Several catalysts could fuel Bitcoin's growth over the coming decades. One is the massive wealth transfer that will occur as younger generations, more comfortable with digital assets, inherit a total of trillions of dollars from their predecessors. Unlike older generations, millennials and Gen Zers are more inclined to invest in decentralized digital assets like Bitcoin, which could drive significant demand.

In addition, the growing adoption of technology is reshaping how people think about money. Traditional financial systems are slow and centralized, while Bitcoin offers a decentralized, secure alternative that aligns with the digital future.

However, the most compelling driver of Bitcoin's future growth is likely tied to rising government debt and inflation. BlackRock, the largest asset manager in the world, also highlighted this in a recent report, emphasizing that countries are taking on unprecedented levels of debt. Even worse, governments are increasingly relying on inflation to manage these burdens, a phenomenon that could make Bitcoin the preferred asset to store value.

The spiraling debt problem

This strategy of using inflation to manage government debt is often overlooked due to its complexities. However, the core idea is that governments can effectively generate the money needed to cover interest payments by devaluing their currencies over time. History has seen this play out repeatedly, with notable examples like Weimar, Germany, in the 1920s and the Roman Empire in the third century -- both of which ended in economic disaster.

The problem with this approach, as BlackRock explains in its report, is that it creates a precarious economic environment. As inflation rises and fiat currencies lose their purchasing power, investors will seek out alternative stores of value. This is where Bitcoin's core characteristics -- decentralization, a finite supply of 21 million coins, and independence from any government or central bank -- come into play.

The ultimate decentralized asset

What sets Bitcoin apart from not only traditional finance, but also other cryptocurrencies, is its decentralized structure. Bitcoin operates on the most distributed and secure network, with no single entity in control. It is the epitome of a decentralized network.

This means that holders and node operators can trust that Bitcoin's fixed supply will never exceed 21 million coins and that its core features, such as the proof-of-work consensus, will always remain intact. It's the only asset that truly eliminates counterparty risk.

Unlike stocks, which depend on company leadership, or gold, which can be mined further, or even other cryptocurrencies that can be influenced by developers or community decisions, Bitcoin offers unmatched predictability and security. It's resilient against external interference or mismanagement -- a vital characteristic in today's uncertain economic climate.

With this backdrop, Bitcoin is uniquely positioned to become not just a highly sought-after store of value with increasing demand for its 21 million coins from individuals, institutions, and maybe even other countries, but also a lifeline to preserve and grow wealth.

This is why it's difficult to assign a definitive value to Bitcoin if it continues its ascent toward becoming the ultimate store of value. Advocates like Michael Saylor, CEO of MicroStrategy, who converted his company's cash reserves into Bitcoin, argue that they will keep accumulating it because they believe its value will only continue to climb over time.

It's a bold perspective, but given Bitcoin's performance over the past 15 years, it could very well be the reality ahead. If that's the case, then Bitcoin, currently priced around $60,000, is significantly undervalued today, making today the ideal time to take advantage of its long-term potential.

RJ Fulton has positions in Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.