Here's Why Home Depot's Pro Strategy Is a Long-Term Growth Lever

As the home improvement market faces headwinds from consumer uncertainty, The Home Depot, Inc. HD continues to deepen its Pro strategy to expand its addressable market and capture a larger share of wallet from professional customers. By focusing on these high-value customers who manage multifaceted projects, Home Depot aims to differentiate itself from traditional retail competitors.



The company is building a Pro ecosystem that combines stores, supply-chain assets, digital tools and dedicated sales teams. New offerings, such as a project planning tool and an artificial intelligence-driven blueprint takeoff application, are designed to convert complex manual processes into efficient digital workflows. These tools allow Pros to manage projects, estimate materials and complete purchases within a single platform, positioning Home Depot as a one-stop solution.



The Pro strategy is also supported by the integration of SRS and GMS, which extends reach into roofing, drywall and other specialty categories. Management noted that cross-selling among Home Depot, SRS and GMS is already underway through coordinated sales efforts, enabling account handoffs and larger project wins.



Management views the Pro market as a massive opportunity for share gains, particularly as Home Depot refines its ability to handle large-order deliveries and job-site services. This strategic focus positions the company to benefit as housing turnover and broader construction activity improve.

What the Latest Metrics Say About Home Depot

Home Depot, which competes with Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. FND and Lowe's Companies, Inc. LOW, has seen its shares fall 7.9% in the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 14.1%. While shares of Floor & Decor Holdings have plunged 35.2%, Lowe’s has risen 6.3% in the same period.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, Home Depot trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, higher than the industry’s 20.95. HD carries a Value Score of D. Home Depot is trading at a discount to Floor & Decor Holdings (with a forward 12-month P/E ratio of 30.48) but at a premium to Lowe’s (22.41).





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Home Depot’s current financial-year sales implies year-over-year growth of 3.3%, while the same for earnings per share suggests a decline of 4.9%. For the next fiscal year, the consensus estimate indicates a 4.3% rise in sales and 4.4% growth in earnings.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Home Depot currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



