Here's Why Hold Strategy is Apt for Permian Resources Stock Now

Permian Resources Corporation PR is an independent oil and gas company focused on the Permian Basin, a highly productive and cost-efficient region in West Texas and New Mexico. The company develops unconventional reserves through horizontal drilling and advanced techniques, generating revenues from crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids sold at market-driven prices. PR’s scale, prime acreage and operational expertise allow it to maintain steady production growth while controlling costs.

In its fourth-quarter 2025 earnings, Permian Resources delivered strong results, with adjusted net income per share of 37 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 28 cents and slightly improving from the previous year's figure of 36 cents. This outperformance was largely driven by a 9% year-over-year increase in production volumes, despite lower oil prices.

What sets PR apart is its disciplined capital management and operational efficiency. The company focuses on low-cost drilling, expanding its inventory within existing acreage and prioritizing free cash flow and dividend growth. Investors are attracted to PR’s long-term resource potential, improving cost structure and ability to generate returns even in volatile markets. However, it's important to assess both the opportunities and risks before deciding whether to buy or hold PR stock.

Growth Signals Strengthening the Case for PR Stock

Organic Inventory Expansion Supplementing Acquisitions: Beyond its active M&A program, PR is successfully expanding its drilling inventory internally. In 2025, the company added approximately 200 drilling locations through organic inventory expansion, predominantly in New Mexico. This was achieved by successfully exploring and de-risking zones like the Avalon and deeper Wolfcamp benches within its existing footprint, demonstrating the embedded value and upside potential within its current acreage position without the need for additional capital outlay.

Exceptional and Documented Reduction in Drilling & Completion Costs: PR has demonstrated a powerful track record of operational efficiency, significantly lowering its cost structure. The company reduced drilling and completion costs per lateral foot to approximately $700 in the fourth quarter of 2025, a substantial 14% reduction compared to the full year 2024 results. This relentless focus on efficiency is projected to continue, with 2026 guidance targeting an 8% further reduction to roughly $675 per foot, which directly enhances profit margins and free cash flow generation.

Tangible Commitment to Shareholder Returns via Growing Base Dividend: PR continues to demonstrate confidence in its ability to generate sustainable free cash flow with a strong and growing focus on returning value to shareholders. The company recently revealed a 7% increase in its quarterly base dividend, raising it to 16 cents per share for first-quarter 2026. Since its launch in 2022, this dividend has grown at a compound annual growth rate of more than 40%, highlighting a disciplined strategy aimed at delivering a reliable and steadily increasing income stream for investors.

Strong Price Momentum Outpacing Sub-Industry and Sector: A key reason to consider Permian PR is its robust share price performance, signaling strong momentum and growing investor confidence. Over the past six months, PR shares have rallied an impressive 43.7%, comfortably outperforming the 17.5% return of the U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production sub-industry and the broader oil and energy sector’s 27.6% appreciation. This notable outperformance highlights PR’s competitive strength and positions it as a compelling pick within both its sub-industry and the wider energy space.

6-Month Share Price Comparison



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Macro and Operational Uncertainties Impacting Outlook

High Dependence on a Single Geographic Basin: While being a "pure-play" in the Permian Basin offers focus, it also concentrates risk. All of Permian Resources' assets are located in this single region, making it highly vulnerable to basin-specific challenges. These could include infrastructure bottlenecks (like the Waha gas issue it is currently mitigating), regulatory changes at the state or federal level affecting New Mexico and Texas, water disposal restrictions, or even localized weather events that could disrupt a significant portion of its production.

High Capital Spend on Non-Drilling Activities: While drilling and completion (D&C) costs are falling, a substantial portion of the 2026 capital budget—approximately $400 million, or over 20%—is allocated to facilities, infrastructure and other non-D&C activities. This area has proven to be less deflationary and more resistant to efficiency gains due to factors like steel costs and tariffs, representing a sticky and significant part of the budget that could limit overall capital flexibility and returns.

Declining Realized Prices for Oil and Natural Gas: Despite operational success, the company is not immune to commodity price cycles. The fourth quarter of 2025 saw a significant drop in realized prices, with oil averaging $58.78 per barrel compared to $69.66 in the same period of 2024. Natural gas realizations were also under pressure, falling to just 7 cents per Mcf in the fourth quarter of 2025 from 23 cents per Mcf a year earlier, directly impacting top-line revenues and overall profitability.

Investment Impact of Economic & Geopolitical Uncertainty: PR’s management explicitly stated that its cautious approach to growth in the 2026 plan is partly due to a lack of certainty in the macro environment and a desire to avoid getting ahead of a potentially oversupplied market. Factors like geopolitical volatility, actions by OPEC+ and global economic conditions create an uncertain outlook for oil prices, which directly influences the company's willingness to deploy capital for growth, potentially leaving value on the table or missing strategic opportunities.

Final Verdict for PR Stock

PR benefits from strong operational execution, including organic inventory expansion, declining drilling costs, rising shareholder returns and notable stock price outperformance, all of which highlight its efficiency and growth potential.

However, these positives are balanced by key risks such as heavy reliance on the Permian Basin, significant non-drilling capital requirements, declining realized commodity prices and macroeconomic as well as geopolitical uncertainties that could impact future performance. While the company demonstrates solid fundamentals and momentum, these challenges may constrain profitability and limit flexibility in a volatile environment.

Given this mix of strengths and potential challenges, investors should wait for a more opportune entry point instead of adding this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock to their portfolios.

Key Picks

Investors interested in the energy sector might consider better-ranked stocks such as TechnipFMC FTI and Eni E, both of which sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), along with Nabors Industries NBR, which currently holds a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

TechnipFMC is valued at $25.49 billion. It is a global energy technology company that provides subsea, surface, and offshore and onshore project solutions to the oil and gas industry. TechnipFMC specializes in integrated engineering, procurement, construction and installation services for complex energy developments.

Eni is valued at $87.08 billion. It is an Italian multinational energy company headquartered in Rome. Eni operates across the entire energy value chain, including oil and gas exploration, production, refining, marketing and growing renewable energy businesses worldwide.

Nabors Industries is valued at $1.12 billion. The company is a global leader in drilling rigs and associated services, focusing on both land-based and offshore drilling operations. With operations in more than 20 countries, Nabors Industries supports oil and gas exploration and production through innovative solutions and advanced technology.

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Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Eni SpA (E) : Free Stock Analysis Report

TechnipFMC plc (FTI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Permian Resources Corporation (PR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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