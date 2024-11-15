Here's Why Hold Strategy is Apt for Baker Hughes Stock

Baker Hughes Company BKR has witnessed no earnings estimate revisions for 2024 and 2025 in the past seven days. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its 2024 earnings per share suggests a year-over-year surge of 43.1%.

What's Favoring the BKR Stock?

The West Texas Intermediate crude price is trading at more than $67 per barrel, which is still favorable for exploration and production activities. The advantageous oil prices will likely pave the way for further rig additions despite a slowdown in drilling activities, as upstream players mainly focus on stockholder returns rather than boosting output. This means higher exploration and production activities, leading to improved demand for oilfield service players like Baker Hughes, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Baker Hughes is experiencing robust growth in its new energy segment, with $287 million in orders secured during the most recent quarter, bringing the year-to-date total to $971 million. The company is set to surpass its initial guidance of $800 million to $1 billion for 2024. This will mark the first time it exceeds $1 billion in annual orders for this segment. This momentum underscores its expanding footprint in energy transition technologies, making it an attractive stock for investors focused on long-term growth in sustainable energy solutions.

Importantly, the energy major has a strong balance sheet. Over the past two years, Baker Hughes's debt-to-capitalization ratio has consistently been lower than the industry's composite stocks.

Risks to BKR’s Business

A slowdown in orders from Baker Hughes' Oilfield Services & Equipment division has likely negatively impacted the company's revenues. The oilfield service player is strongly exposed to extreme volatility in oil and natural gas prices. Volatility in commodity prices is also affecting exploration and production companies like ConocoPhillips COP, Diamondback Energy, Inc. FANG and Matador Resources Company MTDR.

ConocoPhillips has secured a solid production outlook thanks to its decades of drilling inventories across its low-cost and diversified upstream asset base. The resource base represents the company’s strong footprint in prolific acres in the United States, comprising Eagle Ford shale, the Permian Basin and Bakken shale.

Diamondback Energy, a leading pure-play Permian operator, has reported ongoing enhancements in the average productivity per well in the Midland Basin. Thus, the exploration and production company will likely continue witnessing increased production volumes.

In the United States, EOG Resources is one of the foremost explorers and producers of oil and gas, with its crude reserves spanning across the United States and Trinidad. The company possesses an extensive inventory of high-quality drilling wells in low-cost, premium resources, ensuring a strong business outlook.

Must-See: Solar Stocks Poised to Skyrocket

The solar industry stands to bounce back as tech companies and the economy transition away from fossil fuels to power the AI boom.

Trillions of dollars will be invested in clean energy over the coming years – and analysts predict solar will account for 80% of the renewable energy expansion. This creates an outsized opportunity to profit in the near-term and for years to come. But you have to pick the right stocks to get into.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

ConocoPhillips (COP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Baker Hughes Company (BKR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Matador Resources Company (MTDR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.