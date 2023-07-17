Here’s Why High-Yield REITs Look Attractive

In SeekingAlpha, Jussi Akola discusses the opportunity in REITs and identifies some that are yielding more than 8%. REIT stocks are down significantly over the past 18 months due to higher rates and increasing pessimism around real estate prices. Yet, prices have remained resilient despite these headwinds. Additionally, many REITs continue to increase their dividends and are quite attractive on a valuation basis.

And, there are some indications that the macro environment is improving. For one, recent economic data in terms of mortgage applications and housing stars has shown an uptick. Longer-term trends in terms of inflation and the economy also support the notion that the Fed is close to the end of its tightening cycle which should be a boost to the sector as well.

Akola likes Global Medical REIT which is a REIT that invests in medical offices in secondary markets and has an 8% dividend yield. By investing in less competitive markets, it has higher cap rates with less competition from new projects. Additionally, longer-term trends around medical spending are also supportive given the aging population and long-term trend of healthcare inflation outpacing inflation.

Finsum: REITs have significantly underperformed over the past 18 months. Yet, some investors see value in the asset class due to an improving macro environment.

