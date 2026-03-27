Here's Why Hecla Mining Crushed the Market Today

Key Points

Management is paying down debt and investing in silver assets.

Silver has been sold off in 2026, but thats likely due to speculative money leaving the trade.

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Shares in silver miner Hecla Mining (NYSE: HL) rose by 5.1% at 11 a.m this morning. There's no secret to the move; silver opened higher today. That's excellent news for a company that's doubling down on silver this year, having recently sold a subsidiary that owns gold mining assets (the Casa Berardi Mine in Quebec, Canada) while doubling its exploration and pre-development spending to $55 million in 2026 in order to develop its silver portfolio.

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The recent sale generated $160 million in cash, which management plans to use to further deleverage the company by paying down debt, which will "enhance Hecla's financial flexibility and capacity to invest in strategic growth investments, positioning Hecla to maximize value from its world-class silver portfolio,: according to the company.

As such, the all-in-on-silver approach will likely increase the stock's sensitivity to silver prices in 2026.

The outlook for silver in 2026

While silver and gold have been sold off as part of a broad-based sell-off (investors look to raise cash in such situations), the reality is that the underlying demand for silver has its own dynamics, which will likely decouple it from the broader sell-off in asset classes at some point. They include demand for silver for use in AI data centers due to its superior thermal conductivity and oxidation resistance.

While it's too early to declare a decoupling, today's movement is a positive sign, and Hecla shareholders are enjoying the stock rising while the broader equity markets decline.

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Lee Samaha has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.