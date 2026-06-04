Here's Why Green Dot Stock is a Compelling Pick for You Right Now

Green Dot Corporation GDOT, a pro-consumer bank holding company and personal banking provider, has delivered an impressive performance over the past three months and shows potential to sustain its momentum in the near term. Therefore, if you have not taken advantage of the share price appreciation yet, you should add the stock to your portfolio.

What Makes GDOT an Attractive Pick?

An Outperformer: A glimpse at the company’s price trend reveals that the stock has had a decent run over the past three months. Shares of Green Dot have risen 6.9% against the 10.4% decline of the industry it belongs to.

Solid Rank: GDOT currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). Our research shows that stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 or #2 (Buy) offer attractive investment opportunities for investors. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Northward Estimate Revisions: Over the past 60 days, one earnings estimate for 2026 has moved northward, reflecting analysts’ confidence in the company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings has increased 12.8% during this period.

Positive Earnings Surprise: GDOT delivered an impressive earnings surprise in the last reported quarter. The company outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the first quarter of 2026 by 27.3%.

Strong Growth Prospects: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Green Dot’s second-quarter 2026 earnings is pegged at 41 cents per share, indicating 2.5% year-over-year growth. For 2026, the consensus estimate is pegged at $1.68 per share, implying 19.2% year-over-year growth.

Growth Factors: GDOT is benefiting from expanding its user base through the issuance of prepaid cards, under its brand in stores and by co-branded cards like the Walmart Money Card. Its Banking as a Service (BaaS) platform, which includes mobile banking, mobile peer-to-peer and money transfer services, loan disbursement accounts, instant payment and wage disbursements, General Purpose Reloadable cards, network-branded open-loop gift cards, small business checking accounts and debit cards, and consumer checking accounts, is generating revenues among customers worldwide. This service essentially involves Green Dot offering white-label banking products to large corporations such as Walmart, Uber and Apple, helping it gain access to a substantial customer base from these global firms.

Green Dot Corporation Revenue (TTM)

Green Dot Corporation revenue-ttm | Green Dot Corporation Quote

Green Dot’s growth is also driven by partnerships with large consumer and technology companies, including Amazon, Apple, Intuit and Uber. These partnerships help GDOT design and develop fintech banking solutions through its BaaS platform. The long-standing relationship with Walmart is a key driver of its operating revenues. The company designs and delivers the Walmart MoneyCard product, providing all ongoing program support, including network information technology, website functionality, regulatory and legal compliance, customer service and loss management.

GDOT has a strong balance sheet with low debt. At the end of the first quarter of 2026, the company’s cash and equivalents were $1.6 billion against $500 million of current debt. Since Green Dot holds more than three times as much cash as its current debt, the company can invest in growth initiatives and distribution to shareholders.

Other Stocks to Consider

Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Business Services sector are FactSet Research Systems Inc. FDS and TransUnion TRU.

FactSet Research Systems carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present. It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 6.5%.

FDS beat earnings estimates in two of the last four reported quarters and missed twice, delivering an earnings surprise of 0.4% on average.

TransUnion also holds a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 13.5%.

TRU beat earnings estimates in each of the last four quarters, with an average earnings surprise of 6.3%.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.